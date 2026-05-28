UFC Store Turns Up the Heat with New UFC Freedom 250 Essentials
Gear Up for the Most Historic Sporting Event of All Time at UFC Store!
May. 28, 2026
UFC Store has turned up the heat with the latest additions to the UFC Freedom 250 collection – introducing new essentials inspired by American pride and the United States’ 250th birthday. Featuring everyday streetwear pieces with patriotic graphics, the latest drop brings together American-inspired design and fight culture for essential wear.
1
2
3
With standout Bald Eagle graphics and camo accents featured across select pieces, the collection reflects freedom, liberty, strength, and independence – core symbols deeply connected to American identity and the fighting spirit.
Explore the new UFC Freedom 250 drop and get your piece of the latest collection now at UFC Store!
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.