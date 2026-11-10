UFC Store Celebrates 10 Years at Madison Square Garden With New Merch Collection

Created to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of UFC's first event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the collection highlights landmark events and moments from the venue's UFC history. Fans can look back on Conor McGregor's historic win at UFC 205, Georges St-Pierre's return and title victory at UFC 217, the inception of the UFC BMF title at UFC 244, Alex Pereira defeating longtime rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, and the final fight of UFC legend Jon Jones' career at UFC 309.
Featuring moments connected to some of the biggest stars and most historic moments, the collection brings together a memorable chapter of UFC history in New York City. Explore the MSG 10-Year Anniversary Collection on UFCStore.comand gear up for a championship doubleheader at UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.