UFC Store Celebrates 10 Years at Madison Square Garden With New Merch Collection

Created to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of UFC's first event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the collection highlights landmark events and moments from the venue's UFC history. Fans can look back on Conor McGregor's historic win at UFC 205, Georges St-Pierre's return and title victory at UFC 217, the inception of the UFC BMF title at UFC 244, Alex Pereira defeating longtime rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, and the final fight of UFC legend Jon Jones' career at UFC 309.