UFC Stockholm: The Scorecard

2 – Aleksandar Rakic

It wasn’t too long ago that there was a call for new blood at 205 pounds. Well, that new blood is here, they’re real and they’re spectacular. From Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker to Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson, there are so many great fights to be had in the light heavyweight division, and when that conversation is taking place, the name Aleksandar Rakic has to be in it. Rakic had already impressed in his first three UFC bouts, but Saturday’s knockout of Jimi Manuwa was next level. Of all the aforementioned names, don’t be surprised if Rakic is the last man standing when all is said and done.