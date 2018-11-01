UFC Stockholm: Bonus Coverage

While he came out on the losing side of his tilt, The Mauler had looked fast and efficient throughout the fight. At just 32 years of age and perennially near the top the light heavyweight division, it was a curveball nobody saw coming. Gustafsson stayed back to talk to the media after the fight and explained his decision.

“I fight because I love this sport, because I want to be the best and compete against the best. It feels like I don’t have it anymore. I have done it for a long time. I’m 32 years old, I have kids, built the life that I wanted thanks to this sport. It feels like I’m getting old. We all have to realize that it’s the end of the story. I never did this for the money or anything like that… I did it because I want to be the best and if I can’t be the best then it is what it is. Now, I’ll focus on my kids, I own a gym and have a couple of other projects going on… Let’s see what’s next. I built the life that I wanted, so let’s see what is the next chapter.”

No Place Like Home

While it wasn’t a clean sweep for the native fighters, there were plenty of performances that gave Sweden reasons to cheer. Stockholm’s Bea Malecki got a convincing win in her UFC debut, submitting Duda Santana in the second round with a rear naked choke. Daniel Teymur got into the win column with a strong performance over the highly-touted Sung Bin Jo. And in her first UFC fight in her home country, Lina Lansberg put on the performance of her career, holding off a relentless Tonya Evinger with her patented weapon that earned her the nickname “Elbow Queen.”

"This was amazing,” said Lansberg, draped in the Swedish flag. “This is something I'll remember the rest of my life and tell everybody about."