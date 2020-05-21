 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC Statement Regarding Proposed May 30th Event

May. 21, 2020

UFC requests that the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) place the organization’s application to conduct an event at the UFC Apex facility on May 30, 2020 on its next agenda. In light of published reports, UFC would like to clarify that it understands that its ability to conduct the event is subject to the approval of the NAC. UFC’s ability to conduct the event is also subject to compliance with all NAC rules and regulations and its own Operations, Health and Safety plan previously submitted to the NAC.

