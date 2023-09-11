 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Statement Regarding Khusein Askhabov

Sep. 11, 2023

UFC is aware of the recent arrest and allegations regarding Khusein Askhabov. The organization will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements, however, his scheduled fight on October 7 has been canceled.

:
Israel Adesanya on UFC 293 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney On September 9, 2023 

More
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | CHRIS CURTIS TALKS UFC 293,…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada's Sports…

"Rush" Will Become First Mixed Martial Artist To Receive The Order Of Sport

More
: