UFC Statement Regarding Khusein Askhabov

UFC is aware of the recent arrest and allegations regarding Khusein Askhabov. The organization will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements, however, his scheduled fight on October 7 has been canceled.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
:
Embedded
UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney On September 9, 2023