Announcements

UFC Statement Regarding Conor McGregor

Jun. 15, 2023

The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.

Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

A general view inside UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2 grappling event at on July 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced

Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Amanda Nunes | Forever The G.O.A.T.

Double Champ Retires With A Storybook Career For The Ages

