UFC Statement on June 20 and June 27 events

UFC Fight Night, Saskatoon (June 20)

“Due to current national and provincial restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for June 20th at SaskTel Centre will not continue as planned in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

UFC Fight Night, Austin (June 27)

“Due to restrictions regarding public events, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for June 27th will not continue as planned in Austin. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.