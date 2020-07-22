UFC Statement on August 1 Fight Night

A staple of the middleweight top 10, Brunson (20-7) will look to build on his current win streak by taking out yet another fast-rising prospect and work his way back towards the top five of the division with a statement win. One of the youngest athletes on the entire UFC roster, Shahbazyan, 22 (11-0) has shown incredible skills during his budding MMA career by finishing all but one of his victories in the first round and now he takes a step up in competition to prove that the hype around him is deserved.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+®: BRUNSON vs. SHAHBAZYAN will take place Saturday, August 1 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.