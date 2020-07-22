UFC Statement on August 1 Fight Night

“Due to COVID-19 related issues with Irene Aldana, the bout against Holly Holm, originally set to main event UFC Fight Night on August 1, has been postponed to a later date. As a result, the co-main event between No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson and undefeated No. 9 ranked Edmen Shahbazyan will now be the three-round main event.
A staple of the middleweight top 10, Brunson (20-7) will look to build on his current win streak by taking out yet another fast-rising prospect and work his way back towards the top five of the division with a statement win. One of the youngest athletes on the entire UFC roster, Shahbazyan, 22 (11-0) has shown incredible skills during his budding MMA career by finishing all but one of his victories in the first round and now he takes a step up in competition to prove that the hype around him is deserved.