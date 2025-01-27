UFC & Stance Announce Limited Edition Drop Of Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya
Stance and UFC have unveiled the latest Designer Collectible featuring Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya!
Jan. 27, 2025
The highly awaited release of Israel Adesanya is now available! This exclusive UFC collectible featuring “The Last Stylebender” is crafted by the esteemed artist Tracy Tubera. This piece honors Adesanya’s legacy by showcasing his legendary entrance from UFC 263 alongside his iconic pose from UFC 234.
This artwork boasts remarkable details, including Adesanya’s signature walkout attire worn during his entrance to the Octagon at UFC 263. Recognized as one of the most iconic UFC walkouts in history, this limited-edition statue comes with a “samurai” style hat and a “Men-Yoroi” mask, which serves as Israel’s personal homage to his love for Japanese culture. The well-known pose was his signature stance at the end of round one during his fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 234. Adesanya is also donning the black and gold Venum shorts from UFC 263.
As the UFC middleweight champion from 2019 to 2022, Adesanya’s legacy is beautifully captured in this remarkable collectible. Limited Numbers available, place your pre-order now at Stancé Official Website!
