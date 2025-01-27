UFC & Stance Announce Limited Edition Drop Of Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya

This artwork boasts remarkable details, including Adesanya’s signature walkout attire worn during his entrance to the Octagon at UFC 263. Recognized as one of the most iconic UFC walkouts in history, this limited-edition statue comes with a “samurai” style hat and a “Men-Yoroi” mask, which serves as Israel’s personal homage to his love for Japanese culture. The well-known pose was his signature stance at the end of round one during his fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 234. Adesanya is also donning the black and gold Venum shorts from UFC 263.