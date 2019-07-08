UFC Staff Participate in Community Day to Kick Off IFW

“For Community Day, I had the opportunity to support local kids in partnership with Make A Wish. Being involved in delivering on kids’ wishes was such a rewarding experience. I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that regularly gives back in such a major way. As a Las Vegas native, being able to go out into the community and provide hands-on assistance is always fulfilling. Looking forward to next year!” -Jordan Brown, Content Marketing

“We were grateful to get our hands dirty and have the opportunity to help clean and organize the rooms at Shade Tree. We absolutely appreciate the staff for the hard and important work they do.” -Joyce Valdez, Senior Producer

“Even during our busy fight week, it’s great to give back to the city that has given UFC so much. The hard work that we put in at the NSPCA will go a long way to ensuring the quality of life for the animals up for adoption. We should do this every other month!” -Aziz Bawany, Digital Product Manager