UFC Sponsors 6th Annual Black Monday

Engle and his organization focus on providing resources for recovery and education, while making sure to honor all phases of addiction. Engle was quick to draw attention to the fact that there is no cure for substance abuse and that ending the stigma around it is a step in the right direction.

“Substance abuse disorder effects every single neighborhood,” Engle said. “The stigma about substance abuse is that it’s that homeless person in the alley when in reality, substance abuse has no zip code or social economic status.”

While there has been growth in support, awareness and community involvement, there has also been an increase in overdoses. The number of overdose related deaths in the United States was over 72,000 in 2017, an all-time high.

Leaf hopes that events such as Black Monday shine a light on not only substance abuse, but mental health and domestic violence.