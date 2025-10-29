 Skip to main content
Collectible UFC figures with speed bags
Licensed

UFC Speed Bag Capsules Now Available at Walmart USA

12 Official UFC Mini Figures to Collect – Start the Chase Now!
Oct. 29, 2025

The newest line of UFC Mini Figures has landed at Walmart USA! Find the Speed Bag Capsules in the Entertainment & Electronics section of your local store or order online for pickup. Collect all 12 mini fighters, including 4 rare figures to chase!

UFC Speed Bag Capsule

The full list of fighters includes: 

  • Michael Chandler
  • Islam Makhachev
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Max Holloway
  • Dustin Poirier
  • Rose Namajunas
  • Leon Edwards
  • Alexa Grasso

With the 4 rare fighters being:

  • Israel Adesanya
  • Sean O'Malley
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Ilia Topuria
New Collectible UFC Figures

Each “blind bag” packs big personality into a small package – showcasing unique styles and poses that bring the Octagon to life. Crafted with impressive detail and standing just 2.5 inches tall, these mini collectibles are a must-have for UFC fans. Every figure includes an Octagon base for easy display, letting you show off your collection with pride.

Ready to join the action? Find the Speed Bag Capsules at a Walmart near you or order online for pickup today!