UFC Speed Bag Capsules Now Available at Walmart USA
12 Official UFC Mini Figures to Collect – Start the Chase Now!
Oct. 29, 2025
The newest line of UFC Mini Figures has landed at Walmart USA! Find the Speed Bag Capsules in the Entertainment & Electronics section of your local store or order online for pickup. Collect all 12 mini fighters, including 4 rare figures to chase!
The full list of fighters includes:
Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway
Dustin Poirier
Rose Namajunas
Leon Edwards
Alexa Grasso
With the 4 rare fighters being:
Israel Adesanya
Sean O'Malley
Valentina Shevchenko
Ilia Topuria
Each “blind bag” packs big personality into a small package – showcasing unique styles and poses that bring the Octagon to life. Crafted with impressive detail and standing just 2.5 inches tall, these mini collectibles are a must-have for UFC fans. Every figure includes an Octagon base for easy display, letting you show off your collection with pride.
Ready to join the action? Find the Speed Bag Capsules at a Walmart near you or order onlinefor pickup today!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!