It’s been on Demian Maia’s official UFC bio for years, a line at the bottom that reads, “May be best pure grappler in the UFC today.” And nothing that has happened over the course of Maia’s more than 12 years in the Octagon has compelled me to update that comment. His main event win over Ben Askren in Singapore was just more proof that when it comes to the ground game in MMA, there’s Maia and there’s everybody else. And the best part about it is that the all-class gentleman from Brazil doesn’t hide what he wants to do on fight night. Some have been able to avoid the mat with him, but if he gets his way, it’s got to be the scariest prospect for opponents in the entire sport, and what a treat for us to witness. Respect, Mr. Maia.