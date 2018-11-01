UFC Singapore Results

UFC Fight Night is live Saturday, October 26 from Singapore 8am/5am ETPT on ESPN+. In the main event, No. 10 welterweight Demian Maia and No. 11 welterweight Ben Askren square off in a matchup of two of the best and most decorated grapplers in the UFC. Catch up on all the action from Singapore and follow along for an exciting night of bouts.
Business kicked off in the heavyweight division as Pessoa and Hughes shared the cage, both men searching for their first victory inside the Octagon.
Pessoa started quickly, mixing in various strikes, including spinning kicks and jumping attacks that seemed to catch Hughes a little flat-footed. Midway through the first, the Brazilian finished a combination with a left hand that found a home, immediately causing Hughes’ right eye to begin swelling, prompting the broadcast team to ponder whether he’d suffered a broken orbital bone.
It was more of the same in the second, except this time, rather than landing a blow that brought about some swelling, Pessoa connected with a powerful right that momentarily put Hughes on the canvas. Late in the frame, however, the Strong Style Fight Team member finally went on the offensive, getting Pessoa to the canvas and finishing the round by getting off his best offense of the fight.
A touch of gloves started the third and while it was clear that Pessoa was slowing, he continued getting the better of things early, including backing Hughes up with a straight right hand that landed flush. While Hughes began pressing forward more in the aftermath, the American simply wasn’t offering enough volume, as Pessoa continued to land the more telling blows, sniping home heavy punches and the occasional spinning back kick.
When the final horn sounded and the nines and tens were totaled, it was Pessoa who secured the victory.
Strawweights were next into the cage in Singapore, as Albu welcomed Lookboonmee to the Octagon for the first time.
Albu came out aggressively, pressing forward and throwing hands, but Lookboonmee was a willing dance partner, securing the Thai clinch in working knees to the body and elbows over the top. Early in the frame, referee Daniel Movahedi paused the action to warn Albu about grabbing and holding Lookboonmee’s top, but the break did nothing to dull the action between these two, as they got right back to trading blows, with the UFC newcomer clearly getting the better of the exchanges.
Given Albu’s penchant from grabbing a hold of her top, Lookboonmee ditched her tank top between rounds.
Despite adjusting her attire, she didn’t adjust her approach, continuing to get the better of the exchanges and quickly escaping Albu’s attempt to bring the fight to the ground. With two minutes left in the middle stanza, Albu connected with a clean right hand that prompted Lookboonmee to look for a takedown, which was easily stuffed. While Albu continued to press forward, Lookboonmee quickly shook out the cobwebs and resumed countering the Russian’s offense, hitting a slick trip and a clean right hand late in the round.
Lookboonmee looked significantly fresher to start the third, dipping under Albu’s advances, securing the clinch and landing her offense because exiting, resetting and repeating the sequence numerous times over. Although Albu never stopped coming forward, her output was limited and the return fire was crisp and constant.
Late in the frame, Albu attacked with a flying scissor sweep, putting Lookboonmee on the canvas and searching for a finish, but it was too little, too late, as the first fighter from Thailand to grace the Octagon emerged with a split decision victory.
Official Result: Loma Lookboonmee def. Alexandra Albu by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
For the second time in three fights, the heavyweights took control of the Octagon as the former Ultimate Fighter contestant Greene looked for his fourth consecutive victory as he squared off with the imposing Russian upstart Pavlovich.
Greene looked to find a rhythm early, attacking with a series of low kicks and moving well. But while Greene was getting off the greater volume, Pavlovich’s power was clearly having an impact, as the select punches he threw landed with noticeable impact. Two minutes into the round, a stiff jab staggered Greene and jarred his mouthpiece free, giving Pavlovich the opening he needed to press forward, pour on the punishment and secure his second consecutive first-round stoppage win.
Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Maurice Greene by TKO (strikes) at 2:11 of Round 1
Featherweights with their eyes on the Top 15 clashed here with Evloev finally making his sophomore appearance in the Octgon in a compelling battle against the former TUF Latin America winner Barzola.
It didn’t take long for Evloev to find his range and establish his jab, stinging Barzola with a pair of sharp strikes that clearly had an impact and opened the door for him to duck underneath for a successful takedown attempt. While Barzola got back to his feet, he got cracked with a right hand for his troubles as Evloev continued to stand in the pocket and connect freely before finishing the round with another takedown and back-take.
Out of the chute to start the second, Barzola appeared to catch Evloev coming in a little reckless, but before he could capitalize, the Russian turned the scramble into another back-take before the two returned to the feet and got back to slinging hands in tight quarters. This time, however, it was Barzola leading the dance, walking Evloev down and finding greater success with his own strikes than he had in the first, only for Evloev to slow the pace by looking to wrestle.
With 30 seconds left in the frame, it was Barzola who looked to wrestle, scooping Evloev into the air and slamming him to the canvas before finishing the round on top, landing a flurry of short elbows.
Both men looked to start the third quickly, but it was Evloev who found greater success early, landing a series of clean punches, securing a takedown and stuffing Barzola’s attempt to bring the fight to the canvas coming out of a scramble. Midway through the round, both men fired off kicks with Barzola landing low, producing a delayed reaction from Evloev that could have been costly as he paused before the referee had called time.
Restarted with under two minutes to go, both men got after it, doing their best to land clean and slip out of takedown attempts, the back-and-forth continuing until the final horn sounded. A close, competitive fight, the finally totals landed in favor of Evloev, who moves to 12-0 with the victory.
Official Result: Movsar Evloev def. Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)