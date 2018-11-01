UFC Singapore Results

ESPN+ Prelims, 5:30am/2:30am ETPT

Rafael Pessoa def. Jeff Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Business kicked off in the heavyweight division as Pessoa and Hughes shared the cage, both men searching for their first victory inside the Octagon.

Pessoa started quickly, mixing in various strikes, including spinning kicks and jumping attacks that seemed to catch Hughes a little flat-footed. Midway through the first, the Brazilian finished a combination with a left hand that found a home, immediately causing Hughes’ right eye to begin swelling, prompting the broadcast team to ponder whether he’d suffered a broken orbital bone.

It was more of the same in the second, except this time, rather than landing a blow that brought about some swelling, Pessoa connected with a powerful right that momentarily put Hughes on the canvas. Late in the frame, however, the Strong Style Fight Team member finally went on the offensive, getting Pessoa to the canvas and finishing the round by getting off his best offense of the fight.

A touch of gloves started the third and while it was clear that Pessoa was slowing, he continued getting the better of things early, including backing Hughes up with a straight right hand that landed flush. While Hughes began pressing forward more in the aftermath, the American simply wasn’t offering enough volume, as Pessoa continued to land the more telling blows, sniping home heavy punches and the occasional spinning back kick.

When the final horn sounded and the nines and tens were totaled, it was Pessoa who secured the victory.