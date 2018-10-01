UFC Singapore Fight By Fight Preview

Askren is going to be forever dogged by some fans for the way things played out when he stepped into the Octagon opposite Jorge Masvidal earlier this year, but you have to give the mop-topped grappler credit, as he’s handled being on the wrong side of the fastest knockout in UFC history with aplomb and jumped at the opportunity to get right back into the cage, accepting a headlining bout against Maia.

After entering the year on a three-fight skid (against the top three fighters in the division), the Brazilian veteran has posted consecutive victories and inked a two-fight extension with the UFC, guaranteeing that win or lose, Maia will continue competing next year.

This is a dream matchup for grappling fans and both competitors are genuinely excited about testing themselves against the other. While many contests between standout ground fighters often turn into ugly kickboxing matches, these two each want to prove themselves to be the superior grappler, which means fans should be treated to a chess match featuring numerous scrambles and some highly technical work on the canvas.

Plus, the winner puts himself right back in the thick of the chase in the welterweight division heading into 2020.