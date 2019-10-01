UFC Singapore: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Demian Maia vs Ben Askren

The battle to determine the best grappler in MMA started off as a standup showdown, with both Demian Maia and Ben Askren having their moments. But, as expected, the fight really heated up once the two welterweights hit the canvas.

Scrambles and submissions were a spectacle and much to the delight of the fight fans of Singapore, some slick work from Maia would lead to a finish in the third round. Askren took Maia down but Maia quickly reversed the position, secured a body lock, got both his hooks in and then locked up the rear naked choke for the win.

It was an impressive showing from Maia and extended his win streak to three. It will be interesting to see what’s next for the veteran but no matter what it will be, Maia will certainly bring his stellar ground game to the table.