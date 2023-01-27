 Skip to main content
Bella Mir poses a photo inside the UFC Performance Institute (photo by Gavin Porter/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

The University of Iowa Freshman And Member Of The Women’s Wrestling Team, As The Brand’s First NIL Ambassador. 
By Brian Smith • Jan. 27, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the signing of Bella Mir, University of Iowa freshman and member of the women’s wrestling team, as the brand’s first NIL ambassador. 

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” UFC President Dana White said. “She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.” 

RELATED: Bella Mir The Ultimate Competitor 

Mir, the daughter of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, joined the women’s Hawkeyes wrestling team after capturing four consecutive Nevada state high school wrestling titles. During her high school career, she ranked sixth nationally in the 144 lbs. division and was a 2021 USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Champion. A decorated jiu-jitsu practitioner, Mir also won the 2022 American National Jiu-Jitsu and 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championships.

Iowa wrestler Bella Mir announced as UFC's first NIL ambassador.

“I’m super grateful and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to Dana and UFC for giving me this opportunity,” said Mir. “I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

As a combat sports athlete, she made her professional MMA debut on October 10, 2020, securing a unanimous decision victory while competing as a member of iKon Fighting Federation. She is currently 3-0 and was named the 2022 Female Fighter of the Year by UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

In 2021, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy. This policy was updated in 2022 and allows all NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL.

