UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” UFC President Dana White said. “She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

RELATED: Bella Mir The Ultimate Competitor

Mir, the daughter of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, joined the women’s Hawkeyes wrestling team after capturing four consecutive Nevada state high school wrestling titles. During her high school career, she ranked sixth nationally in the 144 lbs. division and was a 2021 USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Champion. A decorated jiu-jitsu practitioner, Mir also won the 2022 American National Jiu-Jitsu and 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championships.