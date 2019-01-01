UFC Shenzhen: The Scorecard

1 – Zhang Weili

When I interviewed Zhang Weili before Saturday’s main event against Jessica Andrade, I asked her what Sunday morning was going to look like. She said, “September 1 will be a happy Sunday,” she said. “I will sleep until I wake up naturally.” Well, I’m sure it was a happy Sunday after she took Andrade’s title by force in 42 seconds. As for the sleep part, I can’t imagine the new strawweight champion got much after her electrifying performance. And as China’s first UFC champion, there won’t be much rest, something I expect “Magnum” to embrace fully. Even before she won the crown, she had that star potential. Now it’s been realized.