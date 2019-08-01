UFC Shenzhen Fight by Fight

JESSICA ANDRADE VS. ZHANG WEILI

Three months after winning the strawweight title at home in Brazil, Andrade heads on the road for her first title defense, venturing to Shenzhen to square off with the surging Zhang on Saturday.

Andrade got a home game as the challenger back in May when she unseated Rose Namajunas from the strawweight throne at UFC 237. In slamming her way to the title, the diminutive powerhouse pushed her winning streak to four and made good on her second opportunity to compete for UFC gold, claiming the title and pushing her record in the division to 7-1. It was her second straight stoppage victory and further underscored the fight-changing strength “Bate Estaca” brings to the table every time she competes.

The 30-year-old Zhang enters her first UFC title opportunity on an incredible 19-fight winning streak, including three straight victories inside the Octagon. After outworking Danielle Taylor in her debut and following it up with a first-round submission win over Jessica Aguilar, “Magnum” out-muscled and out-worked Tecia Torres in March, sweeping the scorecards against the perennial contender to put herself in a position to vie for the title this weekend.