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UFC bantamweights Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong over a purple background
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Main Card Results | UFC Shanghai

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song, Live From Shanghai On Saturday, August 29, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 29, 2026

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Shanghai, China as No. 3 ranked bantamweight and former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov faces China's own No. 6 ranked Song Yadong, who is coming off an impressive submission victory in Macau earlier this year.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song starts at a special time: prelims begin at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights, interviews and immediate fight recaps following each bout.

UFC Shanghai Main Card Results

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Flyweight Bout - Bilal Hasan vs Nilson Rojas

In the main card opener, Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 standout Bilal Hasan (9-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Everett, WA by way of Jakarta, Indonesia) makes his highly anticipated debut less than three weeks after earning his contract against fellow newcomer Nilson Rojas (9-0, fighting out of Lima, Peru) at flyweight.

Light Heavyweight Bout - Liu Ce vs Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Light heavyweight newcomer Liu Ce (3-1, fighting out of Tangshan, Hebei Province, China) enters his UFC debut with a 100% finish rate and will face Levi Rodrigues Jr. (5-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Bragança Paulista, São Paulo), who will make his second UFC appearance.

Flyweight Bout - Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji

After their first meeting ended in a no contest earlier this year, flyweights Alex Perez (26-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Lemoore, CA) and Sumudaerji (19-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Sichuan, China) run it back in Shanghai.

Bantamweight Bout - Aoriqileng vs Kai Asakura

Shanghai's own Aoriqileng (26-13, 1 NC, fighting out of Shanghai, China) looks to rebound from defeat in Macau against Japanese superstar Kai Asakura (22-6, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan), who collected his first UFC victory that same night.

Co-Main Event: Women's Strawweight Bout - Yan Xiaonan vs Denise Gomes

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan (19-5, fighting out of Beijing, China) looks to get back into title contention with an impressive showing against No. 14 ranked Denise Gomes (12-3, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Main Event: Bantamweight Bout - Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong

In the main event, former title challenger and No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov (20-1, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia) looks to make his case for the next title shot when he takes on No. 6 ranked Song Yadong (23-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China), who enters the bout with the same goal.

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