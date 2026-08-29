Prelim Results | UFC Shanghai

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song, Live From Shanghai On Saturday, August 29, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 29, 2026
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Shanghai, China as No. 3 ranked bantamweight and former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov faces China's own No. 6 ranked Song Yadong, who is coming off an impressive submission victory in Macau earlier this year.
UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song starts at a special time: prelims begin at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.
In the first fight of the night, welterweight knockout artist Ding Meng (35-10, fighting out of Irvine, CA) hunts his 29th professional knockout against UFC newcomer Cam Nelson (7-1, fighting out of Charlottetown,Prince Edward Island, Canada).
Strawweight Bout - Xiong Jingnan vs Julia Polastri
Strawweights prospects collide as Xiong Jingnan (19-3, fighting out of Bali, Indonesia) takes on Julia Polastri (14-6, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Bantamweight Bout - Lawrence Lui vs Hector Santiago
Road To UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament winner Lawrence Lui (8-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) make this UFC debut against fellow newcomer Hector Santiago (6-1, fighting out of São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil)
Bantamweight Bout - Xiao Long vs Francesco Nuzzi
Bantamweight Xiao Long (27-11, fighting out of Hunan, China) defends home soil against UFC debutant Francesco Nuzzi (11-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Rome, Italy), who becomes just the third Italian fighter on the current UFC roster.
Featherweight Bout - Jack Jenkins vs Sean Woodson
Dana White's Contender Series grads Jack Jenkins (14-4, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) and Sean Woodson (13-2-1, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) collide in a matchup of all-action featherweights.
Flyweight Bout - Rei Tsuruya vs Kevin Borjas
Road To UFC Season 2 flyweight tournament winner Rei Tsuruya (11-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) searches for his second win of 2026 against Kevin Borjas (11-5, fighting out of Lima, Peru).
Flyweight Bout - Namsrai Batbayar vs Andre Lima
In the featured prelim, Road To UFC Season 4 flyweight tournament winner Namsrai Batbayar (10-1, fighting out of Uvurkhangai, Mongolia) makes his UFC debut against Andre Lima (11-1, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil)