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A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to the UFC event on August 28, 2026 in Shanghai, China
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Shanghai

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song, Live From Shanghai On Saturday, August 29, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 29, 2026

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Shanghai, China as No. 3 ranked bantamweight and former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov faces China's own No. 6 ranked Song Yadong, who is coming off an impressive submission victory in Macau earlier this year.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song starts at a special time: prelims begin at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Shanghai In Your Country

This page will be updated live throughout the preliminary card with official results, highlights, interviews and immediate fight recaps following each bout.

UFC Shanghai Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Welterweight Bout - Ding Meng vs Cam Nelson

In the first fight of the night, welterweight knockout artist Ding Meng (35-10, fighting out of Irvine, CA) hunts his 29th professional knockout against UFC newcomer Cam Nelson (7-1, fighting out of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada).

Strawweight Bout - Xiong Jingnan vs Julia Polastri

Strawweights prospects collide as Xiong Jingnan (19-3, fighting out of Bali, Indonesia) takes on Julia Polastri (14-6, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Bantamweight Bout - Lawrence Lui vs Hector Santiago

Road To UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament winner Lawrence Lui (8-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) make this UFC debut against fellow newcomer Hector Santiago (6-1, fighting out of São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil)

Bantamweight Bout - Xiao Long vs Francesco Nuzzi

Bantamweight Xiao Long (27-11, fighting out of Hunan, China) defends home soil against UFC debutant Francesco Nuzzi (11-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Rome, Italy), who becomes just the third Italian fighter on the current UFC roster.

Featherweight Bout - Jack Jenkins vs Sean Woodson

Dana White's Contender Series grads Jack Jenkins (14-4, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) and Sean Woodson (13-2-1, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) collide in a matchup of all-action featherweights.

Flyweight Bout - Rei Tsuruya vs Kevin Borjas

Road To UFC Season 2 flyweight tournament winner Rei Tsuruya (11-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) searches for his second win of 2026 against Kevin Borjas (11-5, fighting out of Lima, Peru).

Flyweight Bout - Namsrai Batbayar vs Andre Lima

In the featured prelim, Road To UFC Season 4 flyweight tournament winner Namsrai Batbayar (10-1, fighting out of Uvurkhangai, Mongolia) makes his UFC debut against Andre Lima (11-1, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil)

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