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UFC Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the fight between Jamey-Lyn Horth of Canada and Vanessa Demopoulos in a women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Shanghai

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song, Live From Shanghai On Saturday, August 29, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 29, 2026

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Shanghai, China as No. 3 ranked bantamweight and former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov faces China's own No. 6 ranked Song Yadong, who is coming off an impressive submission victory in Macau earlier this year.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song starts at a special time: prelims begin at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Shanghai In Your Country

Here is how the judges saw every round inside Oriental Sports Center.

UFC Shanghai Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Welterweight Bout - Ding Meng vs Cam Nelson
 

Women's Strawweight Bout - Xiong Jingan vs Julia Polastri

Bantamweight Bout - Lawrence Lui vs Hector Santiago

Bantamweight Bout - Xiao Long vs Francesco Nuzzi

Featherweight Bout - Jack Jenkins vs Sean Woodson

Flyweight Bout - Rei Tsuruya vs Kevin Borjas

Flyweight Bout - Namsrai Batbayar vs Andre Lima

Main Card

Flyweight Bout - Bilal Hasan vs Nilson Rojas
 

Light Heavyweight Bout - Liu Ce vs Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Flyweight Bout - Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji

Bantamweight Bout - Aoriqileng vs Kai Asakura

Co-Main Event: Women's Strawweight Bout - Yan Xiaonan vs Denise Gomes

Main Event: Bantamweight Bout - Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong

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