Official Scorecards | UFC Shanghai

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song, Live From Shanghai On Saturday, August 29, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 29, 2026
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Shanghai, China as No. 3 ranked bantamweight and former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov faces China's own No. 6 ranked Song Yadong, who is coming off an impressive submission victory in Macau earlier this year.
UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song starts at a special time: prelims begin at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.