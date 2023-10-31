UFC Set For Highly Anticipated Return To Shanghai On December 9

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, “Our first UFC Shanghai event back in 2017 was a historic evening that broke records, created lasting memories, and announced UFC’s arrival in mainland China. We can't wait to put on another incredible show for our passionate fans and showcase the next generation of UFC athletes from the country. To be able to host this event back where it all started, in this incredible city where we are headquartered and have made significant investments to change the sport, is a fitting way to write the next chapter of the growth of MMA in China.”

Once again, Endeavor China is the official UFC event promoter in Shanghai.

Sum Huang, CEO of Endeavor China, said, “Endeavor China’s partnership with UFC has been instrumental in the rapid growth of MMA in China, and we are proud to play a role in serving passionate combat sports fans across the country. Building on our successful debut in Shanghai in 2017, we are excited to bring another sensational event to the city and highlight the promising new wave of UFC athletes representing our country inside the rejuvenated Shanghai Indoor Stadium.”

More information on UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHANGHAI will be announced over the coming weeks.