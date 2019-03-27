UFC Second Quarter Schedule For 2019

On Saturday, April 13, UFC returns to the 'Peach State' in a big way as two interim titles are on the line at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier headline UFC 236 live on PPV in a rematch for the interim lightweight strap. In the co-main event, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adasanya will duke it out for the interim belt. The early prelims will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the prelim bouts broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Following Atlanta, the UFC makes its anticipated return to Russia on April 20, as the Octagon will touch down in Saint Petersburg where top heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem will collide. ESPN+ will be exclusively streaming all bouts.

From Russia to sunny Florida, middleweight title contenders Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza showdown on April 27 at the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale. The main card will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with the prelims live on ESPN+.

On May 4 lightweight fan favorites will go to war in Ottawa as 'Ragin' Al Iaquinta takes on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at the Canadian Tire Centre. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.