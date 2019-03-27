UFC Second Quarter Schedule For 2019

April, May and June are set to feature action-packed UFC events across ESPN+ and ESPN networks, including a stretch of six straight fight weeks.
On Saturday, April 13, UFC returns to the 'Peach State' in a big way as two interim titles are on the line at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier headline UFC 236 live on PPV in a rematch for the interim lightweight strap. In the co-main event, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adasanya will duke it out for the interim belt. The early prelims will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the prelim bouts broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Following Atlanta, the UFC makes its anticipated return to Russia on April 20, as the Octagon will touch down in Saint Petersburg where top heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem will collide. ESPN+ will be exclusively streaming all bouts.
From Russia to sunny Florida, middleweight title contenders Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza showdown on April 27 at the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale. The main card will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with the prelims live on ESPN+.
On May 4 lightweight fan favorites will go to war in Ottawa as 'Ragin' Al Iaquinta takes on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at the Canadian Tire Centre. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.
UFC then takes the action to South America, with UFC 237 taking place in Rio De Janeiro on May 11. The event from Jeunesse Arena features a strawweight clash for the belt between champion Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade. 'The King of Rio' Jose Aldo will take on the surging Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event. The early prelims will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the prelim bouts broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
In the last of a six week run of great events, the UFC journeys to the 'Empire State' as Kevin Lee moves up to welterweight to battle Rafael dos Anjos in Rochester, NY on May 18. The "UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night" takes place at the Blue Cross Arena and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
The Octagon then travels internationally, with "UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night" in Sweden on Saturday June 1. The event will take place in Stockholm at the Ericsson Globe. It will feature former light heavyweight contenders in Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+.
On June 8 the UFC makes its way back to the 'Windy City' of Chicago, for UFC 238 at the United Center. Confirmed bouts include Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Eye, Tatiana Suarez vs Nina Ansaroff, along with Tai Tuivasa vs Blagoy Ivanov. The early prelims will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, with the prelim bouts broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Other confirmed events in the second quarter include a trip to Greenville, South Carolina on June 22 for "UFC Fight Night on ESPN+", followed by "UFC Fight Night on ESPN" on June 29 from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Fight cards and ticket on-sale information will be announced at later dates.
The complete lineup of UFC events in the second quarter of 2019 is as follows:
April 13 - UFC 236 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
April 20 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ - Yubileyny Sports Palaca, Saint Petersburg, Russia
April 27 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN - BB&T Center, FT. Lauderdale, FL
May 4 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ - Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Canada
May 11 - UFC 237 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
May 18 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ - Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY
June 1 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ - Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
June 9 - UFC 238 - United Center, Chicago, IL
June 22 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
June 29 - UFC Fight Night on ESPN - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Starting with UFC® 236: HOLLOWAY vs. POIRIER 2 on April 13, ESPN+ becomes the exclusive distributor in the United States of all UFC PPV events, showcasing 12 blockbuster live events per year from the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, for each of the next seven years. The agreement adds a new business model to ESPN+ and builds upon the historic multi-platform rights agreement announced in 2018, which is now extended through 2025.
UFC PPV events sold through ESPN+ will include all bouts on the Main Event fight cards and will be streamed in high definition in both English and Spanish. Preliminary bouts for all UFC PPV events will continue to air nationally on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) under the agreement announced in 2018. Early preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ subscribers, as well as on UFC FIGHT PASS and to those who have purchased the PPV. UFC will continue to sell its PPV events to commercial establishments.