A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC’s Second Fight Night In France Adds Final Fights

The Octagon Returns To Paris For The Second Year In A Row With An Intriguing Deck Of Fights On The Schedule
Aug. 18, 2023

After the raucous and historic UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa broke ground for the UFC in Paris, the Octagon returns on September 2 for an encore. 

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane returns as the headliner and faces grappling ace Sergei Spivac in the main event. The card is also highlighted by Manon Fiorot’s first UFC bout in the country. She takes on former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a fight that has high-stakes implications in the flyweight division with the title fight rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko scheduled for UFC’s Mexican Independence Day event on September 16.

Joining the card is fellow Frenchwoman Zarah Fairn, who takes on Jacqueline Cavalcanti in a bantamweight contest. The 36-year-old Fairn seeks her first UFC victory against the Portuguese debutant, who comes to the promotion sporting a 5-1 record.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir makes his first appearance of 2023 hoping to return to the winner’s circle. He welcomes UFC rookie Bogdan Guskov to the promotion. The 30-year-old Uzbeki comes to the Octagon having won 13 of his last 14 bouts, nine of which came via first-round finish.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Farid Basharat makes his sophomore appearance in the Octagon after his successful debut at UFC 285. He takes Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Kleydson Rodrigues, who bounced back from a split decision loss in his debut to knock out Shannon Ross a minute into their bout at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for all updates to events.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac – September 2, Paris, Frace, Accor Arena

Women’s bantamweight

Zarah Fairn vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti 

Light heavyweight

Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov

Bantamweight

Farid Basharat vs Kleidison Rodrigues

 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

UFC Paris
: