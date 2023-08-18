UFC’s Second Fight Night In France Adds Final Fights

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane returns as the headliner and faces grappling ace Sergei Spivac in the main event. The card is also highlighted by Manon Fiorot’s first UFC bout in the country. She takes on former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a fight that has high-stakes implications in the flyweight division with the title fight rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko scheduled for UFC’s Mexican Independence Day event on September 16.

Joining the card is fellow Frenchwoman Zarah Fairn, who takes on Jacqueline Cavalcanti in a bantamweight contest. The 36-year-old Fairn seeks her first UFC victory against the Portuguese debutant, who comes to the promotion sporting a 5-1 record.