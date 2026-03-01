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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Seattle

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 28, 2026

UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanya square off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Still To Come:

Alexia Thainara vs Bruna Brasil

  • The action kicks off in the strawweight division as No. 13 ranked contender Alexia Thainara (13-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on The Fighting Nerds' Bruna Brasil (11-6-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Ricky Simon vs Adrian Yanez

  • All action bantamweights collide as Ricky Simon (22-7, fighting out of Vancouver, WA) battles Adrian Yanez (17-6, fighting out of Houston, TX)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Navajo Stirling vs Bruno Lopes

  • City Kickboxing prospect Navajo Stirling (8-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) puts his undefeated record on the line against Bruno Lopes (14-2, fighting out of Cotia, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Casey O'Neill vs Gabriella Fernandes

  • No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Casey O'Neill (10-2, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) returns to the Octagon for the first time in 19 months to face No. 14 ranked Gabriella Fernandes (11-3, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Marcin Tybura vs Tyrell Fortune

  • No. 8 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (27-10, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) welcomes short-notice UFC newcomer Tyrell Fortune (17-3, 2 NC, fighting out of Tempe, AZ) to the Octagon

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Chase Hooper vs Lance Gibson Jr.

  • Lightweight Chase Hooper (16-4-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA) looks to regain momentum against Lance Gibson Jr. (9-2, fighting out of Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Tofiq Musayev

  • In the featured prelim, Ignacio Bahamondes (17-6, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile) hunts his fifth performance bonus against Tofiq Musayev (22-6, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) at lightweight

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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