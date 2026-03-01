Prelim Results | UFC Seattle

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 28, 2026
UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanyasquare off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.
The action kicks off in the strawweight division as No. 13 ranked contender Alexia Thainara (13-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on The Fighting Nerds' Bruna Brasil (11-6-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil)
No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Casey O'Neill (10-2, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) returns to the Octagon for the first time in 19 months to face No. 14 ranked Gabriella Fernandes (11-3, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
In the featured prelim, Ignacio Bahamondes (17-6, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile) hunts his fifth performance bonus against Tofiq Musayev (22-6, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) at lightweight