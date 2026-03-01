Main Card Results | UFC Seattle

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 29, 2026
UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanyasquare off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Don't blink during the main card opener as Terrance McKinney (17-8, fighting out of Spokane, WA) battles Kyle Nelson (17-6-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada), with the two combining for 24 first-round finishes
Featherweight veteran Julian Erosa (31-13, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Yakima, WA) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series grad and UFC newcomer Lerryan Douglas (13-5, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA by way of Paranaguá, Paraná, Brazil) to the Octagon
UFC veteran Michael Chiesa (19-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) makes his final walk to the Octagon on Saturday, when he'll lock horns with Niko Price (16-10, 2 NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, FL)
The co-main event features a flyweight rematch between Top 5 contenders as former champion and No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso (16-5-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) faces No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber (15-2, fighting out of Denver, CO)
In the main event, former middleweight champion and No. 4 ranked Israel Adesanya (24-5, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to reaffirm himself as one of the best in the world against No. 14 ranked Joe Pyfer (15-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA), who's out to prove he belongs among the division's elite