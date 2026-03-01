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Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer
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Main Card Results | UFC Seattle

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 29, 2026

UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanya square off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Still To Come:

Terrance McKinney vs Kyle Nelson

  • Don't blink during the main card opener as Terrance McKinney (17-8, fighting out of Spokane, WA) battles Kyle Nelson (17-6-1, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada), with the two combining for 24 first-round finishes

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Yousri Belgaroui

  • Middleweight prospects collide as Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-0-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) takes on Yousri Belgaroui (9-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Amsterdam, the Netherlands)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Julian Erosa vs Lerryan Douglas

  • Featherweight veteran Julian Erosa (31-13, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Yakima, WA) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series grad and UFC newcomer Lerryan Douglas (13-5, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA by way of Paranaguá, Paraná, Brazil) to the Octagon

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Michael Chiesa vs Niko Price

  • UFC veteran Michael Chiesa (19-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) makes his final walk to the Octagon on Saturday, when he'll lock horns with Niko Price (16-10, 2 NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, FL)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber

  • The co-main event features a flyweight rematch between Top 5 contenders as former champion and No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso (16-5-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) faces No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber (15-2, fighting out of Denver, CO)

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer

  • In the main event, former middleweight champion and No. 4 ranked Israel Adesanya (24-5, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to reaffirm himself as one of the best in the world against No. 14 ranked Joe Pyfer (15-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA), who's out to prove he belongs among the division's elite

Prelim Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On P+

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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