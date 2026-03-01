Official Scorecards | UFC Seattle

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By UFC Staff Report
• Mar. 28, 2026
UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanyasquare off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.