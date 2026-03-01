 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 326 event at T-Mobile Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Seattle

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle On March 28
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 28, 2026

UFC returns to Seattle for a second straight year with a thrilling middleweight contest that sees former division champion and current No. 4 ranked contender Israel Adesanya square off with No. 14 Joe Pyfer. The co-main event features a rematch between top ranked flyweights as No. 3 ranked Alexa Grasso collides with No. 5 ranked Maycee Barber.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

MORE UFC SEATTLE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event.)

Alexia Thainara vs Bruna Brasil

Athlete Profiles: Alexia Thainara | Bruna Brasil

Ricky Simon vs Adrian Yanez

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Simon | Adrian Yanez

Navajo Stirling vs Bruno Lopes

Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Bruno Lopes

Casey O'Neill vs Gabriella Fernandes

Athlete Profiles: Casey O'Neill | Gabriella Fernandes

Marcin Tybura vs Tyrell Fortune

Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Tyrell Fortune

Chase Hooper vs Lance Gibson Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Chase Hooper | Lance Gibson Jr.

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Tofiq Musayev

Athlete Profiles: Ignacio Bahamondes | Tofiq Musayev

Terrance McKinney vs Kyle Nelson

Athlete Profiles: Terrance McKinney | Kyle Nelson

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Yousri Belgaroui

Athlete Profiles: Mansur Abdul-Malik | Yousri Belgaroui

Julian Erosa vs Lerryan Douglas

Athlete Profiles: Julian Erosa | Lerryan Douglas

Michael Chiesa vs Niko Price

Athlete Profiles: Michael Chiesa | Niko Price

Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber

Athlete Profiles: Alexa Grasso | Maycee Barber

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer

Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Joe Pyfer

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $7.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

Tags
UFC Seattle
scorecards
official scorecards
judges scorecards