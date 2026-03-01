Official Scorecards | UFC Seattle

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, March 28, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+.

MORE UFC SEATTLE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event.)