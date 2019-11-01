UFC Sao Paulo: Scorecard

2 – James Krause

The assumption in combat sports was always that the fighter who needed this to put food on the table was the most dangerous when the bell rang. James Krause is putting that old adage to rest, having won his last six trips to the Octagon, a stretch only broken up by a TUF semifinal loss to Jesse Taylor in 2017. As he’s won fight after fight, he’s done so while running a successful gym and also putting his money to work for him through other investments. In other words, if he walked away today, the Krause family would be doing just fine. And that’s a freedom that allows Krause to do this because he wants to, and in his knockout of Sergio Moraes, he looked like someone enjoying the heck out of fighting. What a place to be in.