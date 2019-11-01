UFC Sao Paulo Results

Jan Blachowicz (48-47, 48-47) def Ronaldo Souza (48-47) by split decision.

Poland’s Jan Blachowicz spoiled another middleweight star’s light heavyweight debut in the UFC Sao Paulo main event, following up his knockout of Luke Rockhold with a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.



Scores were 48-47 twice and 47-48 for the No. 6-ranked Blachowicz. Souza falls to 26-8 with 1 NC.



It was a largely uneventful first round, with Souza controlling the grappling exchanges against the fence but unable to use them to score with anything significant or get the fight to the mat.



The exchanges started heating up in round two, with both fighters trading and landing hard shots. With a little over three minutes left, Souza went all-in for a takedown, but again, Blachowicz eluded a trip to the mat despite getting pinned to the fence in the aftermath of the attempt. Late in the round, Souza did land a hard right that got Blachowicz’ attention, but it was the Poland native who landed more in the second stanza.



The action was sporadic at best in the third, with neither fighter able to follow up any offensive success with the activity necessary to build momentum.



The crowd was getting more restless in the fourth frame, and while there were a couple good exchanges in response, the most effective offense came from Souza, who controlled the fight whenever he got Blachowicz to the fence. Blachowicz landed a few hard kicks down the stretch, and his effectiveness when at range kept the fight hard to score.



Despite an apparently injured left foot, Blachowicz kept marching forward in round five, outworking Souza whenever they weren’t locked up against the fence, and he even scored a flash knockdown in the final two minutes, perhaps sealing his victory.