UFC Sao Paulo Bonus Coverage

James Kruase picked up his fourth straight win after finishing Sergio Moraes in the third round. Despite getting taken down early in the first round, Krause got to his feet late in the frame, scoring with some leg kicks and right hands. Krause felt Moraes starting to fade, and so he pressed the action in the second round and scored a pair of knockdowns. As the fight progressed into the final five minutes, Krause stayed patient, picked his moment, and connected with a clinical right hand to end the fight with less than a minute to go.