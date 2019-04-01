UFC Sao Paulo Fight By Fight Preview

Fighting for the first time in just under a year, “Shogun” Rua makes his return to action in a showdown with short-notice Scottish replacement Paul Craig in Saturday’s co-main event.

Rua has maintained a light schedule over the last number of years, competing five times in the last five years, posting four wins, including a split decision win over Anderson. Most recently, the former PRIDE standout collected a third-round stoppage victory over Tyson Pedro, showing that while he’s certainly in the twilight of his career, he still has something left to offer.

Craig steps in to replace Sam Alvey in what is a grand opportunity for the submission specialist who has struggled to find consistency inside the UFC cage. An even 4-4 through his first eight Octagon appearances, the 31-year-old has still never gone the distance in any of his fights and enters off a first-round submission victory in September.

Will Scotland’s “BearJew” close out the year with a second straight finish and his biggest win to date or will “Shogun” give the Brazilian fans one more blistering effort to add to his list of victories?