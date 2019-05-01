UFC San Antonio: The Scorecard

2 – Walt Harris

When it comes to the standup game in MMA, I always refer back to something Gokhan Saki told me about his striking. “The difference (between him and other MMA strikers) is that they try to strike, and me, I am a striker. Whatever I touch, it falls like leaves on a tree in autumn.” Walt Harris is one of those striker guys. Remember, this is someone who has been called to spar with heavyweight boxing stars Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. So if he gets to throw his hands with four-ounce gloves on, odds are that it’s going to be a rough night for any opponent. Aleksei Oleinik found that out Saturday, even though he didn’t even get a chance to decide on a strategy before the fight ended. After some bumps in the road, “The Big Ticket” is here and fans can’t wait to see where he goes next.