UFC San Antonio: Results

Leon Edwards (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) def Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision

Rafael Dos Anjos didn’t fight a bad fight in the UFC San Antonio main event at AT&T Center, but fellow welterweight contender Leon Edwards was just better all night, allowing “Rocky” to score a clear-cut five-round unanimous decision that extended his current winning streak to eight.



Scores were 50-45 and 49-46 twice for the No. 12-ranked Edwards, who improves to 18-3. The No. 4-ranked Dos Anjos falls to 29-12.



Edwards took the fight to the mat in the opening minute, and he kept it there until there were under two minutes left. After a brief clinch, the two separated and Dos Anjos went on the attack, but an elbow and a quick 1-2 kept the Brazilian largely at bay, even though he was scoring with leg kicks.



The Birmingham product continued to pepper Dos Anjos with strikes, opening a cut over his right eye with an elbow, but a leg kick from the Brazilian put Edwards on the deck with two minutes left. Dos Anjos had success on the mat, but soon enough, Edwards was upright and landing shots on the worsening cut.



After the Octagonside physician checked the cut over Dos Anjos’ eye and allowed the bout to continue, the two welterweights got back at it and it was another solid, if unspectacular, round in the bank for “Rocky” in the third, and he kept up the pace in the fourth, whether with his striking or grappling game.



Knowing that he needed a finish, Dos Anjos came out swinging hard in the fifth, but Edwards continued to be both effective and disciplined as he nullified his opponent’s offense with a dynamic attack that resulted in yet another win.