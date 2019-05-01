UFC San Antonio: Fight by Fight

SAM ALVEY VS. KLIDSON ABREU

It’s difficult to knock the smile off Alvey’s face, but the veteran light heavyweight was none too pleased following his last appearance. Paired off with Jimmy Crute at UFC 234, Alvey got tagged midway through the opening round, prompting referee Marc Goddard to step in and stop the fight. Alvey protested vociferously, but there was nothing to be done, and now he enters this one on just the second two-fight skid of his lengthy career.

While the pressure is on Alvey to halt his mini-slide, it also ups the ante for Abreu, who makes his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon after landing on the wrong side of a one-sided fight against Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year. The 26-year-old Brazilian had won six straight prior to that setback, all by way of stoppage, so the potential is there for him to rebound and put Alvey on a three-fight losing streak.

ROXANNE MODAFFERI VS. JENNIFER MAIA

Modafferi and Maia battled to a split decision for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in September 2016, with Maia coming out on the happy side of the verdict. Now, just under three years later, they’ll run it back in the Octagon as they battle to move one step closer to title contention.

Maia dropped her promotional debut to Liz Carmouche last summer, but rebounded with a quality performance against Alexis Davis in March, while Modafferi has split her four most recent appearances under the UFC banner, having edged out Antonina Shevchenko on the cards in her most recent appearance.

With the belt on the line later this summer and no one yet to really cement themselves as next in line, the winner of this one could force their way into the title conversation and set up an even bigger fight for themselves later this year with a dominant effort on Saturday.

RAY BORG VS. GABRIEL SILVA

It feels unfair to deem this a crossroads fight for Borg as he’s just 25 and endured a hellacious two-year stretch following his loss to Demetrious Johnson that involved multiple fight cancellations and serious medical issues for his infant son. However, he hasn’t won since beating Jussier Formiga in March 2017 and dropped a unanimous decision to Casey Kenney last time out, so drifting to three straight losses with a second consecutive setback against a promotional newcomer would be dangerous ground even for an obvious talent like Borg to enter.

Silva returned from a two-year hiatus earlier this year to register a first-round stoppage victory over Jake Heffernan under the LFA banner to push his winning streak to seven. The 24-year-old Brazilian will drop back down to the 135-pound ranks for this one and has the opportunity to make an instant splash in his new surroundings by earning a victory over the former flyweight title challenger.

MARIO BAUTISTA VS. JINSOO SON

Both Bautista and Son were tasked with taking on emerging bantamweights in their respective short-notice debuts — the former against Cory Sandhagen in January and the latter a handful of months earlier against Petr Yan. Both came away on the wrong side of the results, with Bautista falling by first-round submission and Son going the distance with the rising Russian star in September.

Now with a full camp behind them and the Octagon jitters out of the way, they clash in an intriguing battle of divisional upstarts in search of their first career UFC victory. Son is the more experienced of the two, while Bautista comes from the more established camp as a representative of The MMA Lab, meaning this battle of 26-year-old bantamweights shakes out pretty evenly and should be an entertaining affair early in the night.

DOM PILARTE VS. FELIPE COLARES

Pilarte is the last member of the Class of 2018 to graduate from the Contender Series to the UFC to make his way into the Octagon. He was scratched from a scheduled start against Brian Kelleher late last year, but returns in his home state to kick off the evening in San Antonio with designs on registering his first UFC victory.

Standing between Pilarte and a big pop from the partisan crowd is Colares, who fell on the wrong side of the results in his first trip into the Octagon earlier this year. The 25-year-old Brazilian was undefeated in eight starts prior to squaring off with Geraldo de Freitas in Fortaleza and will look to get back on track in his first North American appearance.