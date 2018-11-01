UFC San Antonio: Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

Walt Harris

The flying knee to start a fight is becoming a trend thanks to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. On Saturday night it was heavyweight Walt Harris’ turn to use the devastating technique to set up a knockout of Aleksei Oleinik in just 12 seconds. That knockout improves Harris’ record to 13-7, with all 13 of his victories coming via knockout.

The knockout also puts him in line to make a move into the top ten of the rankings. With performances like that, there are plenty of enticing matchups in the future for Harris. His display of raw athleticism and explosiveness is something that make him a real contender. It also earned him the seventh ranked play on ESPN’s Sportscenter Top 10 Plays of the Night.