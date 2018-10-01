UFC Saint Petersburg Scorecard

2 – Islam Makhachev

Fight fans are starting to come around to the reality of Islam Makhachev as a lightweight contender after five consecutive wins, the most recent of which on Saturday earned him and opponent Arman Tsarukyan Fight of the Night honors. But let’s go back a bit to 2015, and Makhachev was seen as the biggest thing to hit the UFC from Russia since his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Then he got upset by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 and he went back under the radar. But Makhachev is the same guy with the same talent and the same potential, and he has proven to be a prime example of the combat sports reality that one loss does not define a fighter.

3 – Sergei Pavlovich

When the unbeaten Sergei Pavlovich got his call to the big show, he got one of those feast or famine fights against Alistair Overeem. He wins, he’s an immediate contender. He loses and the skeptics come out of the woodwork. Well, Pavlovich was stopped by Overeem last November, and the skeptics came out. But Pavlovich was undeterred, and he got back in the win column last Saturday with a 66-second knockout of Brazilian prospect Marcelo Golm. Some fighters don’t recover from their first loss. Pavlovich did…with style.

