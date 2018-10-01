UFC Saint Petersburg: On The Rise

While Overeem was originally scheduled to face off with Alexander Volkov, “Drago” was forced out of the contest and replaced by Oleinik, the 41-year-old with 57 career wins who will be looking to extend his winning streak to three when he makes the walk to the cage for the 80th time this weekend.

Currently 6-2 in the UFC overall and 4-1 over his last four starts, Oleinik has emerged as one of the biggest surprise contenders in recent memory, regardless of division, and he could thrust himself into the thick of the heavyweight title conversation with a win over Overeem.

Following a pair of stoppage losses, “The Reem” hit the reset button by shifting his training to Denver, Colorado, where he joined the Elevation Fight Team alongside former adversary and current contender Curtis Blaydes. He promised a major bounce back performance in his last effort and made good on his promise by collecting a first-round stoppage win over Sergei Pavlovich in Beijing, China back in November.