UFC Saint Petersburg: Results

ESPN+ Prelims, 10am/7am ETPT

Magomed Mustafaev def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO at 1:26 of Round 1

After two years on the sidelines, Magomed Mustafaev returned to the Octagon in spectacular fashion, getting things started in Saint Petersburg with a first-round stoppage win over the previously unbeaten Fiziev.

Expected to be an all-action affair between the two well-rounded lightweights, Mustafaev came out of the gate looking to land something big, clipping Fiziev with a spinning wheel kick in the opening stages of the round. While the newcomer steadied himself, Mustafaev went back to the well one more time, blasting Fiziev with a spinning back kick upstairs that sent him stumbling to the canvas.

From there, Mustafaev pounced, unleashing a torrent of strikes that brought the fight to a close, giving the returning 30-year-old his first UFC victory in more than three years while elevating his record to 14-3 overall.