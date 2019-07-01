UFC Sacramento: The Scorecard

When Urijah Faber announced that his retirement was over, it wasn’t met with the usual groans these announcements get because a) Faber never stopped moving and b) He appeared to have something left in the tank when he walked away from the sport. And if he was taking a tough kid like Ricky Simon in his first fight back, he was serious about this whole comeback thing. And yeah, in the time it took to write that, he ended Simon’s night. Faber could not have had a better performance in his return, and if it gets announced that he’s going to challenge for Henry Cejudo’s title next, you will get no complaints from me.