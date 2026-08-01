Main Card Results | UFC Sacramento

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, Live From Sacramento On Saturday, August 22, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 23, 2026
UFC returns to Sacramento, California on Saturday with a pivotal middleweight showdown between ranked contenders Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues in the main event. Plus, Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder collide in an intriguing light heavyweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues takes place Saturday, August 22 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will be available live on Paramount+ in the United States. The prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs Gregory Rodrigues
In the main event, California's own Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, CA) looks to rebound from his defeat to middleweight champion Sean Strickland against Brazilian knockout artist Gregory Rodrigues (19-6, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Serghei Spivac vs Vitor Petrino
In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Serghei Spivac (18-6, fighting out of : Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) faces off with the surging Vitor Petrino (14-2, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil), who's won three straight since moving to heavyweight.
Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze
Former middleweights collide in the light heavyweight division as Reinier de Ridder (21-4, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) takes on Roman Dolidze (15-5, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia)
MarQuel Mederos vs Mason Jones
An intriguing matchup between lightweight prospects sees MarQuel Mederos (11-1-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of Dallas, TX) lock horns with Mason Jones (18-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales)
Carli Judice vs Jeisla Chaves
Flyweight knockout artist Carli Judice (6-2, fighting out of Lafayette, LA) aims to be the first to defeat undefeated Dana White's Contender series grad Jeisla Chaves (8-0, fighting out of Poções, Bahia)
Anthony Wint vs Terrance Chatman
Undefeated heavyweight Anthony Wint (7-0, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL) makes his UFC debut just 11 days after earning his contract on DWCS against fellow newcomer Terrance Chatman (5-1, fighting out of Houston, TX)