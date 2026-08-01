Prelim Results | UFC Sacramento

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, Live From Sacramento On Saturday, August 22, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 22, 2026
UFC returns to Sacramento, California on Saturday with a stacked preliminary card featuring a number of intriguing matchups, including rising contenders MarQuel Mederos, Lerryan Douglas and Shanelle Dyer.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues takes place Saturday, August 22 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will be available live on Paramount+ in the United States. The prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
In the featured prelim, Jamall Emmers (22-8, fighting out of Redlands, CA) aims for his third-straight win when he takes on Brazilian knockout artist Lerryan Douglas (14-5, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA by way of Paranaguá, Paraná, Brazil).
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Shamil Gaziev
Heavyweight finishers collide when Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) locks horns with Shamil Gaziev (14-3, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain).
Chris Padilla vs Nasrat Haqparast
Chris Padilla (17-6-1, fighting out of Gardena, CA), who's unbeaten in his last eight fights, hopes to continue climbing up the lightweight ladder against Nasrat Haqparast (18-6, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco).
Marcio Barbosa vs Ryan Kuse
Marcio Barbosa (18-2, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) hunts his 18th first-round finish against UFC debutant Ryan Kuse (9-2, fighting out of Miami, FL).
Gauge Young vs Stan Dorsainvil
Gauge Young (11-3, fighting out of Sedalia, MO) aims for his third-straight win when he faces lightweight newcomer Stan Dorsainvil (5-0, fighting out of Greenacres, FL).
Wes Schultz vs Jackson McVey
Dana White's Contender Series grad Wes Schultz (9-3, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) squares off against Jackson McVey (7-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ), who enters their clash with a 100% finish rate.
Shanelle Dyer vs Elise Reed
The action kicks off in the strawweight division as Shanelle Dyer (7-1, fighting out of London, England) searches for her second win of 2026 against Elise Reed (8-5, fighting out of Princeton, NJ)