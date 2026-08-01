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Official Scorecards | UFC Sacramento

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, Live From Sacramento, California On Saturday, August 22, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 22, 2026

UFC returns to Sacramento, California on Saturday with a pivotal middleweight showdown between ranked contenders Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues headlining the action at Golden 1 Center. Check out the official scorecards from UFC Sacramento below.

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UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues takes place Saturday, August 22 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will be available live on Paramount+ in the United States. The prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC Sacramento Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Shanelle Dyer vs Elise Reed
 

Wes Schultz vs Jackson McVey

Gauge Young vs Stan Dorsainvil

Jamall Emmers vs Lerryan Douglas

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Shamil Gaziev

Chris Padilla vs Nasrat Haqparast

Lerryan Douglas vs Jamall Emmers

Main Card

Anthony Wint vs Terrance Chatman
 

Carli Judice vs Jeisla Chaves

MarQuel Mederos vs Mason Jones

Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze

Co-Main Event: Serghei Spivac vs Vitor Petrino

Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs Gregory Rodrigues

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on August 22, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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