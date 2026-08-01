Official Scorecards | UFC Sacramento

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, Live From Sacramento, California On Saturday, August 22, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 22, 2026
UFC returns to Sacramento, California on Saturday with a pivotal middleweight showdown between ranked contenders Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues headlining the action at Golden 1 Center. Check out the official scorecards from UFC Sacramento below.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues takes place Saturday, August 22 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will be available live on Paramount+ in the United States. The prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.