UFC Rochester: The Scorecard

3 – Ian Heinisch

Long before Ian Heinisch made it to the UFC via the Contender Series, he was on the radar of diehard fight fans and rightfully so, given his talent and compelling back story. And while that back story will always be a part of the narrative, the bottom line is that “The Hurricane” can fight. He came in on short notice to beat a top 15 middleweight in Cezar Ferreira in his debut, and last weekend he took out another contender on a hot streak in Antonio Carlos Junior. The middleweight division is as interesting as it’s ever been in the last year, and in the next year and beyond, you can expect to be hearing a lot from Mr. Heinisch.

4 – Felicia Spencer

All it took was one fight in the UFC and one dominant win over Megan Anderson, and now everything has changed for Felicia Spencer. And that’s a good thing for the former Invicta FC champion, who could be looking at one of two options for her next trip to the Octagon. If featherweight champion Amanda Nunes follows up her upcoming bantamweight title bout against Holly Holm with a return to 145 to defend her second belt, who better than Spencer to step in for an immediate title fight? Then there’s the possibility that Nunes vacates the title or doesn’t want to return to 145 that soon, so a Spencer vs Cris Cyborg bout, either for the vacant title or the number one contender’s slot, is certainly intriguing. Either way, the future is bright for the “FeeNom.”