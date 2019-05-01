UFC Rochester: Results

Rafael Dos Anjos def Kevin Lee by Sub, Arm Triangle, Round 4, 3:47

Rafael Dos Anjos’ first fight of 2019 was a winning one, as he spoiled the welterweight debut of former lightweight contender Kevin Lee via fourth-round submission in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena.

Both traded kicks to start the fight, and the big shots kept coming, with Lee drawing first blood by scoring a flash knockdown then a takedown. Dos Anjos got loose and upright, but it was Lee pushing the pace hard until a late run by RDA that saw the former lightweight champion score with a head kick and a takedown of his own.

Lee got a big takedown of Dos Anjos in the first minute of round two, but a choke attempt allowed RDA to get free. Again, the Brazilian landed with a hard strike before a takedown, and now it was Dos Anjos pushing the pace until Lee decided to put his foot on the gas again, with his grueling pressure against the fence giving him the edge.

In the opening minute of round three, Dos Anjos scored a takedown, but Lee rose fairly quickly. The two proceeded to grapple against the fence until Lee was able to take Dos Anjos’ back on the mat. Dos Anjos scrambled his way out of trouble and continued to have success with his ground game, and in the fourth he suddenly finished matters with an arm triangle choke that forced Lee to tap out at 3:47 of round four.

With the win, the No. 3-ranked Dos Anjos moves to 29-11. Lee falls to 17-5.