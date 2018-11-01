UFC Rochester: Bonus Coverage

Performance Bonuses: Michel Pereira and Grant Dawson

If you asked the fans in Rochester, Michel Pereira delivered one of the most memorable moments of the night when he knocked out Danny Roberts in the first round. Pereira, however, thought he could have done more.

“I’ve had better fights than this,” Pereira said. “I fought very little in there. I couldn’t even show half of my skills. I still have a lot of fantastic moves to show the UFC fans.”

Pereira will surely get his chance to show UFC fans more of his moves. The 25-year-old already has 22 victories - including 15 finishes – and regardless of his self-criticism, you could argue Saturday’s performance was the best of all. Not many fighters are given the caliber of opponent that Pereira matched up with for his UFC debut.

Pereira said he wants to be the new showman of the UFC – a proclamation that seems very possible.

As for Dawson, the featherweight said leading up to Saturday night how he was disappointing with his most recent performance – decision win over Julian Erosa in March – because he failed to get a finish. Dawson righted that ship in Rochester locked in a rear-naked-choke for the win against Michael Trizano.