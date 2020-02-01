UFC Rio Rancho: Weigh-in Results

Main Event: Cory Anderson (205) vs Jan Blachowicz (206)
Co-Main Event: Diego Sanchez (171) vs Michel Pereira (170)
Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mara Romero Borella (125)
Brok Weaver (156) vs Kazula Vargas (156)
Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Ray Borg (128)*
Lando Vannata (156) vs Yancy Medeiros (155)
Tim Means (171) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171)
John Dodson (133.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (136)
Jim Miller (156) vs Scott Holtzman (156)
Devin Clark (205) vs Dequan Townsend (202)
Casey Kenney (135.5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)
Macy Chiasson (135) vs Shanna Young (134)
Mark De La Rosa (126) vs Raulian Paiva (126)
*Ray Borg missed weight and forfeits 30 percent of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled.
