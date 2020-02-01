 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Rio Rancho: Weigh-in Results

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday
By E. Spencer Kyte • Feb. 14, 2020
ESPN+ Main Card, 8pm/5pm ETPT

Main Event: Cory Anderson (205) vs Jan Blachowicz (206)

Co-Main Event: Diego Sanchez (171) vs Michel Pereira (170)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mara Romero Borella (125)

Brok Weaver (156) vs Kazula Vargas (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Ray Borg (128)*

Lando Vannata (156) vs Yancy Medeiros (155)

ESPN+ Prelims 5pm/2pm ETPT

Tim Means (171) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (136)

Jim Miller (156) vs Scott Holtzman (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs Dequan Townsend (202)

Casey Kenney (135.5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs Raulian Paiva (126)

*Ray Borg missed weight and forfeits 30 percent of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
New Mexico

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More