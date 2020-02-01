UFC Rio Rancho: Weigh-in Results

ESPN+ Prelims 5pm/2pm ETPT

Tim Means (171) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (136)

Jim Miller (156) vs Scott Holtzman (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs Dequan Townsend (202)

Casey Kenney (135.5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs Raulian Paiva (126)

*Ray Borg missed weight and forfeits 30 percent of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled.

