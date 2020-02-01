UFC Rio Rancho Scorecard

3 – Scott Holtzman

Scott Holtzman always seemed to be one fight away from making noise in the ultra-tough lightweight division but couldn’t quite get over the hump. Last Saturday night was his one fight away against Jim Miller, but this time, Holtzman slugged out the victory, picked up his first post-fight performance bonus, and with five wins in his last six bouts, “Hot Sauce” is likely going to get the type of fight that could earn him a top 15 ranking next time out. Yes, the sport at this level is a series of pivotal fights, but Holtzman is going in the direction he’s always wanted to go. And he earned it.