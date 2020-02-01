UFC Rio Rancho Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Holtzman vs. Miller

Don’t look now, but in a lightweight division bursting at the seams with worthy talent, Scott Holtzman has just won five of his last six fights. Jim Miller wouldn’t make it easy to get that sixth win, but Miller never does.

Like any truly great Fight of the Night, this particular tilt was characterized by the overwhelming sense that either man could end up getting their hand raised at any given moment. In the biggest win of his career to date, however, it was “Hot Sauce” who prevailed by wielding the same type of grit and heart that has made his opponent a legend of the game.

“I don’t think there’s anything more I can say about Jim than hasn’t been said already. He’s a legend, going into the Hall of Fame. I didn’t know if I could win if I’m honest. I wasn’t sure, but my team believed in me. They got me prepared to beat someone like that, someone so special. I’ve had a checkered past here in the UFC, but I think this proves that I belong with the upper echelon of guys.”